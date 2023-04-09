Hornets vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) are favored (-4.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 34 of the Hornets' 81 games with a set total.
- Charlotte's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.
- The Hornets have won in 18, or 27.7%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Charlotte has won 16 of its 56 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|0
|0%
|112.5
|223.5
|106.9
|224.4
|220.1
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111
|223.5
|117.5
|224.4
|229.3
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 4-6 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In the Hornets' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than away (.550, 22-18-0).
- The Hornets' 111 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.
- Charlotte is 36-17 against the spread and 26-27 overall when it scores more than 106.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-37
|24-15
|40-41
|Hornets
|38-43
|27-27
|34-47
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Hornets
|112.5
|111
|25
|27
|15-6
|36-17
|16-5
|26-27
|106.9
|117.5
|1
|23
|35-14
|18-8
|41-8
|15-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.