Victor Robles -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington in OBP (.483) this season, fueled by nine hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 110th in slugging.

Robles has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Robles has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings