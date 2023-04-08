Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .212 with a home run and a walk.
- Albies has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.93 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Padres will send Wacha (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.