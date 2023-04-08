After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .269.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Ruiz has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings