Eli White is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves and will face Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

In 34.0% of his 47 games last season, White got a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 6.4% of his games last season (47 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 14 of 47 games last season (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 18 .222 AVG .176 .300 OBP .246 .278 SLG .333 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 20/5 8 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 25 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)