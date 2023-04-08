The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .286 with two walks.

Smith has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits three times (42.9%).

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Smith has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

