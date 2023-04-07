Daniel Gafford is one of the players to watch on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (43-37) square off against the Washington Wizards (34-46) at Capital One Arena.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Wizards' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Wizards fell to the Hawks 134-116. With 25 points, Gafford was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniel Gafford 25 10 1 1 2 0 Johnny Davis 20 7 3 2 2 1 Kendrick Nunn 15 1 4 0 0 1

Wizards Players to Watch

Gafford is putting up 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 72.7% of his shots from the floor.

Corey Kispert gets the Wizards 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Wizards receive 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Delon Wright.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 6.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards get 7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Kendrick Nunn.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Deni Avdija 11 6.8 4.2 0.9 0.1 1.2 Corey Kispert 17.1 3.4 1.4 0.1 0.1 3.4 Kristaps Porzingis 13.6 3.7 1.8 0.4 0.6 1.3 Jordan Goodwin 9.7 3.5 4.1 1.1 0.3 0.8 Daniel Gafford 10.6 5.8 1.1 0.4 1.3 0

