The Washington Wizards (34-46) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (43-37) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 -

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 43 of the Wizards' 80 games with a set total.

Washington is 38-41-0 against the spread this year.

The Wizards have won in 17, or 32.1%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Washington has won five of its 17 games, or 29.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 0 0% 109.3 222.5 109.7 224.2 219.7 Wizards 0 0% 113.2 222.5 114.5 224.2 226.0

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Wizards have hit the over eight times.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (20-20-0) than at home (18-21-0).

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 109.7 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Washington is 31-19 against the spread and 27-24 overall.

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 29-51 5-18 39-41 Wizards 38-41 14-15 43-37

Wizards vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Wizards 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 12-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 18-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-24 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 22-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-5 34-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-3

