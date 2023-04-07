On Friday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington in OBP (.417) this season, fueled by six hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 126th in slugging.

In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Robles has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Robles has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings