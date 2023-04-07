Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington in OBP (.417) this season, fueled by six hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 126th in slugging.
- In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Robles has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Robles has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.