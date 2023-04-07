The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) are underdogs (by 4 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (20-60) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 117 - Rockets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4)

Hornets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Hornets (34-43-3 ATS) have covered the spread 38.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Rockets (31-45-4) this season.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Charlotte is 24-28-3 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Houston puts up as a 4-point favorite.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season (40 out of 80). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (34 out of 80).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 18-46, while the Rockets are 3-2 as moneyline favorites.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the NBA on offense (111 points scored per game) and 22nd defensively (117.5 points allowed).

The Hornets are 15th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Hornets are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Charlotte takes 35.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26% of Charlotte's buckets are 3-pointers, and 74% are 2-pointers.

