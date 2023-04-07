Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Ozzie Albies (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has a home run and a walk while batting .250.
- In six of seven games this year, Albies has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 5.06 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
