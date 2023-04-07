MacKenzie Gore will try to shut down C.J. Cron and company when the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just two homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Washington ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .289 this season.

The Nationals' .227 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 17 total runs (2.4 per game) this season.

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The Nationals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.

Washington strikes out just seven batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gore will take to the mound for the Nationals, his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Braves W 4-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Chad Kuhl Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies - Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies - Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies - Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels - Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels - Away Josiah Gray Shohei Ohtani 4/12/2023 Angels - Away MacKenzie Gore -

