After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double while hitting .150.
  • In three of six games this year, Garcia got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Garcia has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
