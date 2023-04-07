Jordan Goodwin and his Washington Wizards teammates will hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 5, Goodwin posted 10 points, six assists and four steals in a 134-116 loss versus the Hawks.

Below we will break down Goodwin's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jordan Goodwin Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.3 9.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.2 3.5 Assists 4.5 2.7 4.1 PRA 18.5 12.2 17.3 PR -- 9.5 13.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Jordan Goodwin Insights vs. the Heat

Goodwin has taken 5.5 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 1.8 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Goodwin's opponents, the Heat, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Conceding 109.7 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 41.7 rebounds per game, the Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Jordan Goodwin vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 25 7 6 2 1 0 2 11/23/2022 25 8 1 3 1 0 1

