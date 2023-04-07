After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .172 with a double and a walk.

Meneses has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Meneses has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings