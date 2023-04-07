After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is batting .172 with a double and a walk.
  • Meneses has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Meneses has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
