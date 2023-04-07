Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .172 with a double and a walk.
- Meneses has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Meneses has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
