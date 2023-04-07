The Charlotte Hornets (26-54), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Houston Rockets (20-60).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Hornets matchup.

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Rockets (-4.5) 229 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Rockets (-4.5) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Rockets (-4) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Rockets (-1.5) - -125 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

  • The Rockets are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -652 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 118.8 per contest (27th in the league).
  • The Hornets' -520 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.5 per contest (22nd in league).
  • The teams combine to score 221.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 236.3 combined points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Houston has compiled a 30-44-6 ATS record so far this year.
  • Charlotte is 34-44-2 ATS this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hornets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.