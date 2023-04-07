The Miami Heat (43-37) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

NBCS-DC and BSSUN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)

Wizards (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (218)



The Wizards have put together a 36-41-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-47-4 mark from the Heat.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 26.7% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 7 or more (47.1%).

Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.2% of the time this season (41 out of 80). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (38 out of 80).

The Heat have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-21) this season while the Wizards have a .321 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-36).

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Washington is 20th in the NBA offensively (113.2 points scored per game) and 17th on defense (114.5 points allowed).

With 25.4 assists per game, the Wizards are 14th in the NBA.

At 11.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Washington takes 36.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.2% are 2-pointers.

