On Friday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .261 with two walks.
  • In four of six games this year (66.7%), Smith has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Smith has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.