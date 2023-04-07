Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gafford tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 134-116 loss versus the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gafford's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.9 11.2 Rebounds 7.5 5.5 6.3 Assists -- 1.0 1.3 PRA 22.5 15.4 18.8 PR -- 14.4 17.5



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Heat

Gafford has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 5.5% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gafford's opponents, the Heat, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.4.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.7 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat are fifth in the NBA, conceding 41.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per contest.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 8 6 3 0 0 1 0 11/23/2022 10 4 6 0 0 0 1 11/18/2022 4 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.