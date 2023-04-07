When the (3-4) square off against the (6-1) at Truist Park on Friday, April 7 at 7:20 PM ET, Nick Martinez will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

The Braves have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Padres (+105). The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs Martinez - SD (0-1, 5.14 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Padres were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

