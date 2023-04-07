Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Alex Call At The Plate (2022)
- Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 42.6% of his games last year (20 of 47), Call had a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 47 opportunities, 10.6%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14.9% of his games a year ago (seven of 47), Call plated a run. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 17 of 47 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.100
|AVG
|.344
|.182
|OBP
|.447
|.200
|SLG
|.578
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|12
|17/4
|K/BB
|13/11
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|28
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (53.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies are sending Urena (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
