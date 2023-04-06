Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Travis d'Arnaud, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- In five of six games this season (83.3%), d'Arnaud has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will look to Snell (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.