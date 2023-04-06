When the (1-5) play the (2-4) at Coors Field on Thursday, April 6 at 4:10 PM ET, Josiah Gray will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Nationals have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 11 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland - COL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Nationals and Rockies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Victor Robles hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Rockies will play as favorites this season.

The Rockies have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.