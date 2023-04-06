After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Garcia reached base via a hit in 65 of 93 games last season (69.9%), including multiple hits in 28.0% of those games (26 of them).
  • He homered in seven of 93 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia picked up an RBI in 32 games last year out of 93 (34.4%), including multiple RBIs in 7.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He crossed the plate in 25 of 93 games last season (26.9%), including scoring more than once in 3.2% of his games (three times).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 47
.328 AVG .226
.355 OBP .241
.466 SLG .355
16 XBH 16
4 HR 3
26 RBI 19
35/8 K/BB 49/4
2 SB 1
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Freeland (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
