After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 2.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 102nd in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his six games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
