After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 2.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 2.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .801, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 102nd in slugging.

In 66.7% of his six games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings