After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Candelario has had a base hit in three of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has driven in a run in one game this season.

In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings