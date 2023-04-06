Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Smith had a base hit in 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%), with multiple hits in six of those games (10.3%).
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 11 of 58 games last year (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (8.6%).
- He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.154
|.338
|OBP
|.230
|.339
|SLG
|.244
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (30.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (21.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- The Rockies will look to Freeland (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5).
