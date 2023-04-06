Two struggling teams meet when the Washington Capitals (34-34-9) go on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC. Both teams have lost four straight.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-155) Canadiens (+135) 6.5

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won 60.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (20-13).

Washington has gone 12-10 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (54.5% win percentage).

The Capitals have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 34 of 77 games this season.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 238 (20th) Goals 214 (26th) 239 (14th) Goals Allowed 287 (29th) 50 (16th) Power Play Goals 38 (27th) 37 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Six of Washington's past 10 games went over.

The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Capitals' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 238 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Capitals rank 14th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (239 total) in league action.

They're ranked 18th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

