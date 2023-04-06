Something has to give when the Washington Capitals (34-34-9, riding a four-game losing streak) hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6, also losers of four straight). The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC.

The Capitals have put up a 2-6-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 31 goals while allowing 39 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (27.6% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-155)

Capitals (-155) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.2)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (34-34-9 overall) have an 8-9-17 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Washington has 27 points (11-7-5) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 12 times this season the Capitals finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).

Washington has finished 2-15-4 in the 21 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering eight points).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals 42 times, and are 31-7-4 in those games (to record 66 points).

In the 30 games when Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 16-10-4 record (36 points).

In the 37 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 35 games, going 10-18-7 to record 27 points.

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3.09 Goals Scored 2.74 26th 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 17th 31.4 Shots 27.3 30th 13th 30.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 16.9% 28th 6th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 31st

Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

