The Washington Capitals (34-34-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Canadiens' game against the Capitals can be watched on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC, so tune in to catch the action.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Capitals vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/31/2022 Capitals Canadiens 9-2 WAS 10/15/2022 Capitals Canadiens 3-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals are giving up 239 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

The Capitals' 238 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 71 42 31 73 51 29 50% Dylan Strome 76 19 39 58 39 40 49.3% Evgeny Kuznetsov 76 12 42 54 56 41 48% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1% Conor Sheary 77 15 20 35 30 40 52.6%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 287 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 214 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players