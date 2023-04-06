The Washington Capitals (34-34-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Canadiens' game against the Capitals can be watched on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC, so tune in to catch the action.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Capitals vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/31/2022 Capitals Canadiens 9-2 WAS
10/15/2022 Capitals Canadiens 3-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Capitals are giving up 239 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
  • The Capitals' 238 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 71 42 31 73 51 29 50%
Dylan Strome 76 19 39 58 39 40 49.3%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 76 12 42 54 56 41 48%
T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%
Conor Sheary 77 15 20 35 30 40 52.6%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens' total of 287 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens' 214 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 78 23 38 61 48 40 47.2%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Mike Hoffman 64 13 20 33 38 18 59.3%
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

