How to Watch the Capitals vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (34-34-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Canadiens' game against the Capitals can be watched on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC, so tune in to catch the action.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Capitals vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/31/2022
|Capitals
|Canadiens
|9-2 WAS
|10/15/2022
|Capitals
|Canadiens
|3-1 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Capitals are giving up 239 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
- The Capitals' 238 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|71
|42
|31
|73
|51
|29
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|76
|19
|39
|58
|39
|40
|49.3%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|76
|12
|42
|54
|56
|41
|48%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
|Conor Sheary
|77
|15
|20
|35
|30
|40
|52.6%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 287 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 214 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|78
|23
|38
|61
|48
|40
|47.2%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Mike Hoffman
|64
|13
|20
|33
|38
|18
|59.3%
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
