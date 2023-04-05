The Atlanta Hawks (40-39) and the Washington Wizards (34-45) are slated to square off on Wednesday at State Farm Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kristaps Porzingis is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Wizards' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Wizards lost to the Bucks 140-128. With 24 points, Kendrick Nunn was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kendrick Nunn 24 7 6 2 1 5 Johnny Davis 20 5 4 2 2 2 Jay Huff 17 9 2 2 0 3

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis leads the Wizards in scoring (23.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and puts up 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in the league).

The Wizards get 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards receive 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Bradley Beal.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Monte Morris is the Wizards' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 15.6 4.6 2.1 0.6 0.8 1.4 Deni Avdija 11.2 6.9 4.5 0.9 0.1 1.2 Corey Kispert 17.1 3.4 1.3 0 0.1 3.4 Delon Wright 8.3 4.1 3.2 0.9 0.4 0.8 Jordan Goodwin 8.7 3.3 3.5 0.7 0.2 0.8

