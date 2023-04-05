The Washington Wizards (34-45) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-DC.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -10.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • In the Wizards' 79 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (53.2%).
  • Washington is 38-40-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Wizards have been victorious in 17, or 32.7%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 0 0% 118.1 231.3 117.9 232.1 233.5
Wizards 0 0% 113.2 231.3 114.2 232.1 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total seven times.
  • Washington has performed better against the spread away (20-19-0) than at home (18-21-0) this year.
  • The Wizards put up an average of 113.2 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.
  • When it scores more than 117.9 points, Washington is 20-9 against the spread and 19-10 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 35-44 2-2 44-35
Wizards 38-40 3-1 42-37

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Wizards
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
28-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-9
33-17
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-10
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
23-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-24
25-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.