Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rays.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)
- Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 46.2% of his games last season (61 of 132), Robles got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 132 games he played in last season, he homered in six of them (4.5%), leaving the yard in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.
- In 17.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Robles drove in a run (23 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed the plate in 36 of 132 games last season (27.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.8% of his games (five times).
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.230
|AVG
|.212
|.270
|OBP
|.270
|.342
|SLG
|.274
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|12
|50/8
|K/BB
|54/9
|8
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|36 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (39.1%)
|6 (8.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.4%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.6%)
|14 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (14.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- McClanahan (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
