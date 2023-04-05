On Wednesday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rays.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 46.2% of his games last season (61 of 132), Robles got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

Including the 132 games he played in last season, he homered in six of them (4.5%), leaving the yard in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.

In 17.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Robles drove in a run (23 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed the plate in 36 of 132 games last season (27.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.8% of his games (five times).

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .230 AVG .212 .270 OBP .270 .342 SLG .274 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 21 RBI 12 50/8 K/BB 54/9 8 SB 7 Home Away 68 GP 64 36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%) 6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%) 14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)