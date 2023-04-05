On Wednesday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rays.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

  • Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 46.2% of his games last season (61 of 132), Robles got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Including the 132 games he played in last season, he homered in six of them (4.5%), leaving the yard in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 17.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Robles drove in a run (23 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed the plate in 36 of 132 games last season (27.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.8% of his games (five times).

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.230 AVG .212
.270 OBP .270
.342 SLG .274
10 XBH 8
5 HR 1
21 RBI 12
50/8 K/BB 54/9
8 SB 7
Home Away
68 GP 64
36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%)
6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%)
14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • McClanahan (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
