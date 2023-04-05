Wednesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (5-0) and the Washington Nationals (1-4) matching up at Nationals Park (on April 5) at 1:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin.

Nationals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rays

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

  • The Nationals won in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
  • Last year, Washington won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +195 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
March 30 Braves L 7-2 Patrick Corbin vs Max Fried
April 1 Braves L 7-1 Josiah Gray vs Spencer Strider
April 2 Braves W 4-1 MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
April 3 Rays L 6-2 Trevor Williams vs Drew Rasmussen
April 4 Rays L 10-6 Chad Kuhl vs Josh Fleming
April 5 Rays - Patrick Corbin vs Shane McClanahan
April 6 @ Rockies - Josiah Gray vs Kyle Freeland
April 7 @ Rockies - MacKenzie Gore vs José Ureña
April 8 @ Rockies - Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
April 9 @ Rockies - Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner
April 10 @ Angels - Patrick Corbin vs José Suarez

