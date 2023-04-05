Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Garcia got a base hit in 65 out of 93 games last season (69.9%), with multiple hits in 26 of them (28.0%).
- He homered in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games last year (32 of 93), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 26.9% of his 93 games last season, he scored a run (25 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.328
|AVG
|.226
|.355
|OBP
|.241
|.466
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|49/4
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|37 (80.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (59.6%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (21.3%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (23.4%)
|4 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.4%)
|18 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (29.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- McClanahan (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.