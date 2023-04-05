Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rays.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas had 120 hits and a .301 OBP while slugging .404.
- In 58.2% of his games last year (85 of 146), Thomas got a base hit, and in 30 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 146 games he played in last season, he homered in 15 of them (10.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas drove in a run in 25.3% of his 146 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.5% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 50 of 146 games last year (34.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.8%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|72
|.181
|AVG
|.293
|.252
|OBP
|.344
|.315
|SLG
|.481
|17
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|38
|63/22
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|33 (46.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|8 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.3%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (38.7%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.7%)
|11 (15.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (34.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- McClanahan (1-0) pitches for the Rays to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
