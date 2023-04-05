On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Ruiz reached base via a hit in 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (27 of them).
  • He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 112 opportunities, 5.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • Ruiz picked up an RBI in 27 of 112 games last season (24.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home plate in 30 of his 112 games a year ago (26.8%), with more than one run scored three times (2.7%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 54
.263 AVG .240
.303 OBP .321
.348 SLG .372
11 XBH 18
3 HR 4
13 RBI 23
24/9 K/BB 26/21
3 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 55
36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • The Rays will look to McClanahan (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9).
