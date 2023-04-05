On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Candelario got a hit in 64 of 124 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He homered in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (12 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario picked up an RBI in 32 out of 124 games last season (25.8%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of them (9.7%).

He scored in 37 of 124 games last season (29.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (11 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 64 .196 AVG .236 .264 OBP .282 .314 SLG .404 14 XBH 20 4 HR 9 23 RBI 27 44/18 K/BB 65/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 64 30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%) 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%) 16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)