Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Vargas picked up at least one hit 40 times last season in 63 games played (63.5%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (20.6%).
- He homered in 6.3% of his games last year (four of 63), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas drove in a run in 31.7% of his 63 games last year, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of those contests (three).
- In 18 of 63 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.253
|AVG
|.273
|.302
|OBP
|.296
|.354
|SLG
|.427
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|10/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (63.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (30.3%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (30.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- The Rays will look to McClanahan (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
