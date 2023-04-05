The Washington Wizards (34-45) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-DC.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

BSSE and NBCS-DC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)

Wizards (+ 10.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Wizards' .456 ATS win percentage (36-40-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .430 mark (34-43-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Washington is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 10.5-point favorite.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.4% of the time this season (43 out of 79), which is more often than Washington's games have (40 out of 79).

The Hawks have a .609 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (28-18) this season while the Wizards have a .327 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-35).

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington puts up 113.2 points per game and allow 114.2, ranking them 20th in the NBA on offense and 17th on defense.

At 25.4 assists per game, the Wizards are 13th in the league.

With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 20th and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Washington has taken 36.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of Washington's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73% have been 2-pointers.

