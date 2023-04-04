The Washington Wizards (34-44) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) on Tuesday, April 4 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards' last contest was a 118-109 loss to the Knicks on Sunday. Corey Kispert scored 29 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Illness 23.2 8.4 2.7 Monte Morris PG Out Ankle 10.3 3.4 5.3 Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7 Deni Avdija SF Out Elbow 9.2 6.4 2.8

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jevon Carter: Questionable (Knee), Meyers Leonard: Questionable (Calf), Khris Middleton: Out (Rest), Grayson Allen: Out (Ankle)

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up the same points per game as the Bucks give up to opponents (113).

When it scores more than 113 points, Washington is 24-13.

The Wizards have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 113.3 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average of 113.

Washington connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while its opponents have made 11.9 on average.

The Wizards' 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in the NBA, and the 114.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in the league.

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -13.5 230.5

