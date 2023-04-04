Wizards vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - April 4
The Washington Wizards (34-44) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) on Tuesday, April 4 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Wizards' last contest was a 118-109 loss to the Knicks on Sunday. Corey Kispert scored 29 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|23.2
|8.4
|2.7
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|10.3
|3.4
|5.3
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|23.2
|3.9
|5.4
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|21.2
|7.3
|3.7
|Deni Avdija
|SF
|Out
|Elbow
|9.2
|6.4
|2.8
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Jevon Carter: Questionable (Knee), Meyers Leonard: Questionable (Calf), Khris Middleton: Out (Rest), Grayson Allen: Out (Ankle)
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards put up the same points per game as the Bucks give up to opponents (113).
- When it scores more than 113 points, Washington is 24-13.
- The Wizards have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 113.3 points per contest, 0.3 more than their season average of 113.
- Washington connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while its opponents have made 11.9 on average.
- The Wizards' 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in the NBA, and the 114.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in the league.
Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-13.5
|230.5
