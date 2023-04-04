Wizards vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) take on the Washington Wizards (34-44) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-13.5)
|230.5
|-950
|+650
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-13.5)
|230.5
|-900
|+575
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-13)
|231
|-1000
|+650
|Tipico
|Bucks (-12.5)
|-
|-950
|+650
Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks have a +312 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 117 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are allowing 113 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA.
- The Wizards score 113 points per game (23rd in NBA) and concede 113.9 (16th in league) for a -70 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams average 230 points per game combined, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 226.9 points per game combined, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee is 43-31-4 ATS this season.
- Washington is 36-40-2 ATS this year.
Wizards Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Corey Kispert
|17.5
|+100
|10.8
|Deni Avdija
|15.5
|-110
|9.2
|Daniel Gafford
|11.5
|-115
|8.6
Wizards and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Bucks
|+310
|+145
|-
