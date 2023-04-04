Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (39-39) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223)
- The Hornets (34-42-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, seven% less often than the Raptors (39-37-2) this season.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents aren't as successful (43% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.8%).
- The Raptors have a .617 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-18) this season while the Hornets have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-45).
Hornets Performance Insights
- Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the league in points scored (111.2 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (117.5).
- This season the Hornets are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Hornets are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.
- Charlotte attempts 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.2% of its shots, with 74% of its makes coming from there.
