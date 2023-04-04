Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)
- Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 93rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Olson picked up a hit in 62.0% of his games last year (103 of 166), with at least two hits in 39 of those games (23.5%).
- In 34 of 166 games last year, he hit a home run (20.5%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Olson drove in a run in 38.6% of his 166 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 16.9% of those games (28). He drove in three or more runs in 12 games.
- He came around to score 75 times in 166 games (45.2%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.230
|AVG
|.250
|.334
|OBP
|.327
|.459
|SLG
|.494
|36
|XBH
|42
|16
|HR
|18
|47
|RBI
|56
|101/45
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|49 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|20 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|38 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|16 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|18 (21.7%)
|33 (39.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (37.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Matz will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old left-hander threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Last season he compiled a 5-3 record, a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games.
