The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Josh Fleming TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas put together 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.

In 58.2% of his 146 games last season, Thomas picked up a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2022 (15 of 146), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.3% of his 146 games a year ago, Thomas drove in a run (37 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

In 34.2% of his games last year (50 of 146), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 72 .181 AVG .293 .252 OBP .344 .315 SLG .481 17 XBH 28 7 HR 10 14 RBI 38 63/22 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 7 Home Away 71 GP 75 33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%) 11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

