On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Candelario got a hit in 51.6% of his 124 games last year, with more than one hit in 18.5% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last year (12 of 124), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.8% of his 124 games a year ago, Candelario drove in a run (32 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in six games.

He came around to score in 37 of his 124 games a year ago (29.8%), with two or more runs scored 11 times (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 64 .196 AVG .236 .264 OBP .282 .314 SLG .404 14 XBH 20 4 HR 9 23 RBI 27 44/18 K/BB 65/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 64 30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%) 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%) 16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

