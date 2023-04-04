The Charlotte Hornets (26-53) have eight players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (39-39) at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Raptors bested the Hornets 128-108 on Sunday. Pascal Siakam led the way with a team-leading 36 points in the victory for the Raptors, while Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk notched 26 points in the loss for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Out Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Toe 8.8 3.1 4.8 Terry Rozier PG Out Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1 Gordon Hayward SF Out Ankle 14.7 4.3 4.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5.0 3.4 1.6 P.J. Washington PF Out Foot 15.7 4.9 2.4 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4 Mark Williams C Questionable Ankle 8.6 6.9 0.4

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Will Barton: Questionable (Ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow), OG Anunoby: Questionable (Ankle), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Illness)

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and TSN

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets score just 0.5 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Raptors allow (111.7).

Charlotte has put together a 21-20 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Hornets are averaging 106.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than their season average (111.2).

Charlotte knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc (29th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.7%.

The Hornets' 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in the NBA, and the 114.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 22nd in the league.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -15 222.5

