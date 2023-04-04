The Charlotte Hornets (26-53), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Spectrum Center, face the Toronto Raptors (39-39). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors average 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 111.7 per outing (fifth in the NBA). They have a +108 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Hornets are being outscored by 6.3 points per game, with a -500 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 117.5 per outing (22nd in league).

These two teams average a combined 224.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 229.2 combined points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Charlotte is 34-43-2 ATS this season.

Hornets and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Raptors +30000 +9000 +120

