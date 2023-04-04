After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Josh Fleming) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Smith picked up a base hit in 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%), with at least two hits in six of them (10.3%).
  • Including all 58 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In 19.0% of his games a season ago (11 of 58), Smith drove home a run. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 27
.250 AVG .154
.338 OBP .230
.339 SLG .244
5 XBH 6
0 HR 0
9 RBI 8
14/6 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 33
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Fleming will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • Over his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP, compiling a 2-5 record.
