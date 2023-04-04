Delon Wright's Washington Wizards take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 118-109 loss versus the Knicks, Wright totaled eight points, seven assists and four steals.

With prop bets available for Wright, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.2 8.3 Rebounds 5.5 3.5 4.4 Assists 5.5 3.9 3.5 PRA 24.5 14.6 16.2 PR 18.5 10.7 12.7 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Delon Wright's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Delon Wright Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Delon Wright has made 2.7 shots per game, which accounts for 4.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 4.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wright's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Bucks concede 113.0 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Bucks concede 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the league.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.6 assists per game.

The Bucks give up 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Delon Wright vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 29 10 3 5 1 0 2 1/3/2023 17 4 3 2 0 0 3 1/1/2023 19 7 4 1 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Wright or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.